Mohammed bin Rashid to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at Zabeel Mosque, receive well-wishers

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will offers Eid al-Fitr prayer at Zabeel Mosque in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid will receive Eid al-Fitr well-wishers at Zabeel Majlis after Eid al-Fitr prayer.



Mohamed bin Zayed to offer Eid prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will offer Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials and worshippers will perform Eid prayer along with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Sheikh Mohamed will receive well-wishers on the first day of Eid at Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Sharjah Ruler to perform Eid prayer at Albide'i Eid Musalla

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Albide'i Eid Musalla in Sharjah.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries and a large gathering of citizens and members of Arab and Islamic communities, will also perform the prayer alongside the Sharjah Ruler.

Sheikh Sultan will receive well-wishers at the Al Badea Palace after the prayer for two days.