Mohammed bin Rashid tours Gulfood 2020

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has underlined the central importance the UAE government is attaching to food security, citing the establishment of a food security portfolio in the latest government formation as reflective of the country's determination to keep food security at the heart of its strategies.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed made the statements as he toured Gulfood 2020, the 25th edition of the world largest annual F&B trade show at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The five-day exhibition, running on February 16-20, attracts over 5,000 local and international exhibitors from 160 countries.

Touring the 1,000,000 sq feet mega exhibition, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the industry’s latest products, equipment and modern food and storing beverage storage systems.

His Highness affirmed the importance of the exhibition, which, he says, stems from the fact it pertains to food security, an issue which "lies at the heart of the country's national strategy."

"Food security is a central issue the country has directed a paramount importance to during the latest government formation, which included an entire portfolio dedicated to food security," Sheikh Mohamed added.

The UAE will continue hosting such specialised events which will benefit local markets and help trade growth, he said, noting that such events will contribute to diversifying national economy and boosting UAE’s position as global trade hub.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied during the tour by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, and a number of high-ranking and senior officials.

