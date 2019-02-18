Mohammed bin Rashid tours IDEX 2019

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, have toured the exhibit halls of International Defence Exhibition and Conference, IDEX 2019, currently taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visited a number of national and international companies' participating in the five-day exhibition.

As part of the tour, Sheikh Mohammed listened to presentations by leading defence industry companies on the latest military and defence innovations - including amphibious and missiles defence systems - some of which were presented for the first time at IDEX 2019.

His Highness welcomed exhibitors and military personnel participating in the global gathering, noting how since its inception in 1993, the exhibition has gain great regional and international attention.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that the UAE exhibition industry has become a regional and global pioneer, expressing his pleasure at the hosting of various festivals across multiple sectors in the nation's capital, Abu Dhabi.

"We congratulate President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and we congratulate our dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for all the UAE's cultural and humanitarian achievements for the benefit of its people across various sectors. May Allah Almighty continue to bless us on this journey of development," His Highness said

.

Accompanying His Highness on the tour were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, along with a number of senior officers from the Ministry of Defence and UAE Armed Forces.

Photos: WAM