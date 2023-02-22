Mohammed bin Rashid tours IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi

By Emirates247

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today toured the 16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2023) organised under the patronage of President His

Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. His Highness was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said: “The impressive defence capabilities of the UAE and the progress of our defense industry reflects our commitment to upholding the values of peace and human unity as well as our determination to maintaining our nation’s sustainable progress and protecting it from all threats to its security and integrity.”

Congratulating the organisers on the success of the event, His Highness highlighted the emergence of IDEX as one of the world’s leading defence industry exhibitions over the last three decades.

HH Sheikh Mohammed was also accompanied on the tour by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

HH Sheikh Mohammed visited the stands of various

participating companies both from the UAE and across the world including the pavilion of Edge, the UAE’s largest defence conglomerate, and Tawazun Council, the organisation mandated to oversee the regulations, standards and governance for the defense and security industry in the country.

His Highness was briefed on the cutting-edge innovation in defence technologies and manufacturing displayed at IDEX 2023 and recent developments in the industry. With more than 1,350 companies from around the globe participating, the 2023 edition of IDEX has seen a 50% growth from the previous edition held in 2021. The

current edition of the event is expected to attract 130,000 visitors, a 209% growth from 2021. The 16th edition of the event features the participation of 180 national companies, who represent 16% of total exhibitors. The UAE pavilion, spanning an area of 24,000 sq. m, is the largest at the event.

His Highness met with His Excellency Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Acting Minister of Defense of Kuwait, on the sidelines of IDEX 2023.

Also accompanying HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

on his tour were His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; His Excellency Staff Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, and a number of senior officials.



