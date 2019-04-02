Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Arena

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited Dubai Arena, the new multi-purpose arena developed by Meraas at City Walk. The venue is the largest indoor arena of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region.

His Highness affirmed that the government places a high priority on infrastructure projects as they represent key pillars of the country’s development plans aimed at further cementing Dubai’s leading position on the global economic map and consolidating its high ranking in global competitiveness indexes. His Highness underlined the significant role of both semi-government and private sectors in developing infrastructure projects that meet the highest global standards.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied during his visit by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

One of the world’s biggest event and hospitality destinations, Dubai Arena is set to reinforce Dubai’s reputation in the tourism and family entertainment sector. The development of the venue is aligned with the objectives outlined in ‘Dubai’s Tourism Vision 2020’ and the ‘Dubai Tourism Strategy’ that aims to attract 25 million tourists a year by 2025.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on the eye-catching active-lit facade at Dubai Arena, which has the capacity to accommodate 17,000 visitors and host multiple events across diverse domains all year round.

Abdulla Al Habbai, Chairman of Dubai Holding and Group Chairman of Meraas, said, "Fuelled by the pioneering vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai has become one of the most ambitious cities in the world, offering endless possibilities as a global hub for multiple industries. With Dubai Arena, the city has set a new benchmark in the tourism and family entertainment sector - shaping a new avenue for economic growth while also enhancing the emirate’s potential as a top destination for some of the world’s most prestigious events.

"We believe that Dubai Arena perfectly complements City Walk’s unique community and lifestyle experiences and is a game changer in Dubai’s efforts to consolidate its status as a premier tourist destination."

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, PwC, the UAE’s leisure and entertainment market potential will reach 45 million tourists by 2021, of which international tourists will account for 30 million; while residents, their friends and relatives will account for 15 million.

Another report by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry states that spending within the UAE’s travel and tourism sector is estimated to reach US$56 billion by 2022.

Dubai Arena is set to enhance Dubai’s entertainment scene, attract the best live entertainment acts and international sport events, and offer residents and visitors the very best in modern entertainment experiences in the heart of the emirate.

Designed to host end-stage, central and half-stage concerts, sporting events such as tennis, basketball, boxing, volleyball and ice hockey matches, as well as gala dinners, exhibitions, conferences and festivals, the city’s newest entertainment venue is connected to Dubai Metro through a direct metro-link pedestrian bridge.

The day-to-day operations of Dubai Arena are being handled by international venue management company AEG Ogden, part of the Anschutz Entertainment Group, AEG, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Anschutz Company that owns, controls or is affiliated with over 150 of the world’s preeminent event facilities. Its portfolio currently includes: The O2 in London, STAPLES Centre in Los Angeles, the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.