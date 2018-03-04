Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Boat Show

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today visited the Dubai International Boat Show 2018 and expressed satisfaction with the large turnout of exhibitors and seafarers.

The show's 26th edition is organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre, in cooperation with the Dubai International Marine Club, at the iconic Dubai Water Canal, Jumeirah.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed inspected locally manufactured boats and acquainted himself with the high-tech equipment used by the local yacht companies, which compete with international manufacturers in this respect. A total of 845 international companies are participating in this year's edition of the premier event.

His Highness welcomed the international exhibitors who look for new markets and customers in the GCC region, describing the show as a significant tourist event that draws a large number of exhibitors and visitors from around the region and the world to take the opportunity and learn about the quintessential Emirati culture, heritage and historic landmarks.

Sheikh Mohammed was shown around the exhibits, including the 20 luxury yachts showcased during the event, primarily a mega yacht measuring 86 metres by the UAE-based shipyard, Gulf Craft, and SERENITY, the 72m Austal mega yacht.

His Highness was accompanied by Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, and Helal Saeed Almarri, the Director General of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.