Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Canvas

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has affirmed that the UAE supports all forms of creativity and innovation and will continue its efforts to bring happiness and greater welfare to its people.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed made the remarks today while visiting the Dubai Canvas, the annual 3D art festival organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office.

"The cultural landscape in the UAE is witnessing fast-paced developments driven by multi-faceted projects and events that combine the quintessential Emirati culture with modernity, earning the country a distinguished positioning on the world's cultural scene," said H.H. Sheikh Mohammed, noting that the development of art mirrors the development of the society.

Arts represent a form of communication that goes beyond language and breaks cultural barriers, he added, noting that UAE’s encouragement for innovation has made it a hub for innovators to exchange ideas and experience.

The UAE Vice President toured the festival and viewed some of the 3D murals and other artworks exhibited within the beachfront district La Mer, Jumeirah, where works of more than 30 international artists from around the world are showcased.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed interacted with some of the participating artists, who included more than 30 female students from Zayed University. The students thanked him for his interest in the 3D art and support for creativity.

Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office Mona Al Marri briefed H.H. Sheikh Mohammed on the festival’s objectives and activities.

On March 1st-7th, La Mer visitors are treated with live 3D demonstrations, workshops, live music, movie screenings and other activities designed for different ages and offered for free during the festival.

Dubai Canvasa provides a platform for renowned artists from around the world to exhibit their creations in a public space.