Mohammed bin Rashid visits Legislations Lab

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that the UAE has become a hub for innovation and development, and it is on the right track to build a strong knowledge based economy.

His Highness also stressed on the importance of keeping pace with the future with its various trends, which become a priority to develop the government work and achieve diversification of the national economy.

His Highness’ remark came as he visited Legislations Lab, in presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, were also present.

During the visit, His Highness attended the launch of first licence to prepare legislation related to distance learning. "Our legislations are rigid and proactive.

We serve key sectors, and we keep pace with key future trends," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

"The UAE pioneers the world in term of futuristic legislations. Given its achievements and all components it possess, the UAE is able to host all global innovation and creativity."

"The Legislations Lab ensures our vision in the race towards the future We won’t work to develop futuristic legislations in the UAE only, but we will export it to the world to benefit from it," His Highness added.

The lab will create a reliable and transparent legislative environment, introduce new legislation or develop existing legislation, regulate the work of advanced technology products and applications and encourage investment in future sectors by providing a secure legislative environment.

The legislation lab will work closely with lawmakers from federal and local government authorities as well as the private sector and business leaders to develop legislations governing vital future sectors impacting humanity and support the UAE's role as a global incubator of innovation and creative projects.