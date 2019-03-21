Mohammed bin Rashid visits Special Olympics World Games

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited today Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

His Highness toured the various locations where the competitions are taking place in Abu Dhabi, from 14th-21st March. He was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO.

Sheikh Mohammed also inspected the operation room, where he was briefed about the various sections and their tasks. During the tour, His Highness honoured Saudi athlete Hassan al-Hadraki, who won the gold medal in the Athletics competition.