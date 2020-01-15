Mohammed bin Rashid visits World Future Energy Summit

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the World Future Energy Summit, held on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW, 2020, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid toured the main hall of ADNEC accompanied by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior. He began the tour at the Masdar pavilion, an affiliate company of Mubadala, where he was briefed on several clean energy projects and the company’s partner countries.

His Highness then stopped at the Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion and was briefed by its organisers about the Expo’s role in raising awareness of waste recycling and the use of renewable energy, as well as its focus on universities and schools, through a range of related forums and events.

During his tour, Sheikh Mohammed viewed a large scale green hydrogen project that produces electricity using hydrogen, which will become operational in the first quarter of this year at a trial stage. The project’s production capacity is expected to reach 300 megawatt hours after the end of its pilot phase.

The Dubai Ruler was also briefed about the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex project in Dubai.

At the end of his tour, he visited the pavilion of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, which is showcasing the future of sustainability in the sectors of agriculture, space, energy and transport through the Climate Innovation Exchange, CLIX, forum, organised by the ministry for three consecutive years.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his happiness at visiting the exhibition and praised the significant international participation in the event, which aims to gather global capacities and expertise to ensure a better future through clean energy.

He also lauded the efforts and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, of ADSW 2020, which is a prominent international event for both national governments and the private sector.

"The ideas of Mohamed bin Zayed and his aspirations are a turning point for our beloved countries, especially in terms of regional and international humanitarian and sustainable development," he said while highlighting Masdar’s key role in showcasing the ideas of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed on the future of clean energy around the world.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Dubai Ruler’s Court; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Water and Electricity Authority, DEWA; Khalifa Saeed Soliman, Director-General of the Protocols and Hospitality Department in Dubai, and several officials.

