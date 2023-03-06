Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses signing of UAE Governments Net Zero 2050 Charter

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the signing of the UAE Governments Net Zero 2050 Charter.

The charter comes to support the objectives of the National Net Zero by 2050 pathway, unveiled at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative.

This came on the sidelines of the UAE Cabinet meeting, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The Charter was signed by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Saif Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Dubai Executive Council; Asma bin Taliah, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Executive Council; Dr. Saeed Al Matroushi, Secretary-General of the Ajman Executive Council; Muhammad Al Naqbi; Acting Secretary-General of the Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council; Dr. Muhammad Abdul Latif, Secretary-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council; and Mohammed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah.

The UAE government represented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and the local governments of the seven emirates will cooperate effectively to implement and monitor initiatives and measures to mitigate the effects of climate change on biodiversity, environment, biosecurity and public health.

Through signing the charter, the governments of the seven emirates affirmed their commitment to contribute in achieving the National Net Zero by 2050 Pathway, and the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) Report. The charter provides for the development of action plans, policies and strategies for climate action. It relies on measuring and monitoring greenhouse gas emissions in each of the seven emirates, in addition to identifying the activities and procedures that generate those emissions.

The Minister of Climate Change and the Environment shed light on how the climate change effects public health, the food and water security, air pollution, wildlife and biodiversity.

She added, “With the UAE hosting COP28 later this year and in line with the Year of Sustainability, today we sign the ‘UAE Governments Net Zero 2050 Charter’, as part of our efforts towards achieving net zero by 2050, and contributing to global climate action in order to ensure a more sustainable future for humanity.”

As part of the charter, local governments will be able to exchange experiences, practices, technologies and innovative solutions, in order to strengthen the contribution in achieving the National Net Zero 2050 Pathway. Governments will be responsible for spreading knowledge and educating the society on climate change issues, to engage them in addressing this global issue.

The Charter will focus on areas and opportunities of the utmost importance in the National Net Zero 2050 Pathway, including the transport sector, construction, industry and other sectors.

