MOHAP announces new case of coronavirus in UAE

By WAM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, announced a new Coronavirus, COVID19, case on Sunday bringing the number of those infected in the UAE to nine.

The latest case, a 37-year old Chinese, was diagnosed during a routine check-up conducted as per the World Health Organisation, WHO, standards. His condition is now stable.

This brings to nine the total number of COVID19 cases diagnosed in the UAE, including the three patients who were recently confirmed fully recovered. The remaining six patients are still under intensive care and observation by a team of leading consultants.

The Ministry said it in coordination with health and other concerned authorities in the country, it has been following a very effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism, and taking all the necessary precautions to ensure that highly efficient preventive measures, including check-ups and observation of the people who have been in contact with patients- in accordance with the highest global practices.

It urged the public to follow the preventive procedures and to read the awareness instructions, available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE.

"The public are also advised to adopt protective health behaviours to avoid infectious diseases, including washing hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses," the statement said.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.