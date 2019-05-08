MoHAP highlights importance of vaccinations

By Wam

The National Immunisation Programme plays a significant role in boosting the immunity of the community, particularly school students, against vaccine-preventable diseases, stated Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Al-Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary of Health Centres and Clinics Sector.

Dr. Al Rand’s remarks came during a workshop organised recently by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, in coordination with the Ministry of Education as part of 2019 World Immunisation Week.

School principals at the workshop were asked to strengthen the coordination between members of the staff and health workers to increase vaccines coverage rate as part of the National Immunisation Programme and the Programme of Health Vaccinations at Schools.

The UAE has developed a mandatory immunisation schedule for children to cover them from birth till Grade 11, he noted. During the workshop, he reassured principals that all vaccines are currently in-use and undergo extensive quality check examinations and studies to ensure their safety.

Dr. Al Rand said that MoHAP is providing vaccines at 69 healthcare centres in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, in addition to nine preventive medicine centres.

The workshop was attended by: Dr. Laila Al Jasmi, Head of the Immunisation Section, Dr. Najla Sajwani, Head of the School Health Section, and Dr. Mohammed Zahran, Public Health Specialist.