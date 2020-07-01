MoHAP, "Make a Wish" Foundation grant wishes of children with COVID-19

By WAM

As part of its keenness to strengthen the communal solidarity and to support children with COVID-19 by alleviating their psychological burden and reassuring them to get through this crisis, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, in cooperation with the "Make a Wish" Foundation has granted wishes of the children who are receiving the medical care whether in MoHAP’s hospitals, or quarantine centre or those in home isolation.

In order to put a smile on their face, MoHAP met with the children virtually to know more about their wishes. The children expressed their wish to acquire tablets and other electronic media to play some educational and interactive games that would help improve their way of thinking and their cognitive skills, in addition to watching useful entertainment programmes.

Thanking MoHAP and Make a Wish Foundation for this initiative which reflects the humanitarian values of the UAE society and encourages to spread meanings of charity and giving, the families expressed their happiness with the initiative which consolidates the communal solidarity and cohesion.

Dr. Kalthoum Al Balushi, Director of the Hospitals Department, said: "Such initiatives reflect values of solidarity and synergy in the UAE society. Our aim is to enhance the positive attitudes among the children with COVID-19 and to put a smile on their faces in these challenging time, as part of the keenness of the governmental institutions to grant children’s wishes and to motivate them to pass their crisis."

Hani Al-Zubaidi, CEO, Make a Wish Foundation, praised MoHAP’s efforts to grant wishes of children with COVID-19, stressing his foundation’s readiness to cooperate with the public and private agencies that are keen to fulfill their social responsibility and to spread happiness in society, as well as bring joy to the children with chronic diseases and to instill hope in the hearts of their families.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.