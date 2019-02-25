MoHAP renames Al Baraha Hospital to Al Kuwait Hospital

By WAM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced the renaming of Al Baraha Hospital in Dubai to Al Kuwait Hospital.

According to Ministerial Decree No. 16 of 2019, Al Baraha Hospital will be replaced with Al Kuwait Hospital wherever mentioned in any federal legislation or official correspondences.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said, "The renaming of Al Baraha Hospital to Al Kuwait Hospital came in accordance with directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in recognition of the hospital’s historic role since Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum opened it in 1966, in the presence of Sheikh Sabah Al-Salim Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait. Since that time, the hospital is delivering outstanding healthcare services for inhabitants of Dubai and its surroundings, in addition to providing treatment and medications."

The Minister added that Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum had a future vision in terms of the planning for enhancing social and health level of Dubai and UAE citizens. He was also keen on providing an adequate healthcare and securing medications, and that the hospital should be fully-equipped with the latest medical devices and qualified personnel. That was part of Sheikh Rashid’s keenness on the success of every project for the benefit of the country and happiness of society.

Dr. Al Owais noted that Al Kuwait Hospital reflects the story of the development of an entire society, and connects memories of the past with the present towards the exploration of healthcare future, which the country’s leadership set as a priority within the National Agenda 2021. This will contribute to achieving a global health system, with an aim of acquiring the best healthcare quality standards in the world based on the best international practices. The country’s leadership is keen on providing the greatest potential and resources in order to make UAE one of the best countries in healthcare quality in accordance with the UAE Centennial 2071.

Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector, said that Al Kuwait Hospital in Dubai has achieved a rapid growth since its inauguration to be a value added to the country’s healthcare system and met MoHAP’s aspirations of supporting health sector with the most efficient new facilities, in addition to delivering a satisfactory experience that exceeds expectations.

This hospital is a living witness to ministry’s commitment to providing advanced health services. This will contribute to raising the strategic indicator of the national agenda on healthcare quality and exploration of health services future.

"The hospital’s attainment of the international accreditation contributes to improving work procedures and its efficiency through doubling the outcomes and reducing the costs, thus facilitating patients’ access to the appointments and health services and effectively participating in the therapeutic process," added Al Serkal.

The hospital’s operational clinical capacity is 154 beds. Over 72,000 visitors come to the hospital annually, including 45,416 visitors to outpatient clinics and 27,506 visitors to the Accident and Emergency Department.