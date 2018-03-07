MoHAP warns against unlicensed cupping therapy

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has warned the public against undergoing cupping therapy commonly known as "hijama" in homes, herbal shops or stores selling honey and other foodstuff.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing at the MoHAP, urged the public to ensure the accuracy of information related to medical practices and to avoid misleading information by unlicensed cupping practitioners.

"According to the Ministry's regulations, cupping practices must be carried out inside an authorised medical centre and directly supervised by a medical team," he added.

Dr. Al Amiri also noted that cupping does not treat diseases such as cancer, AIDS, hepatitis or other viral diseases but supports the traditional treatment techniques through modern medicine.