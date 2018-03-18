MoHP warns against dietary supplements

The Ministry of Health and Prevention issued on Saturday five circulars warning against the use of some dietary supplements that may lead to hypertension or hypotension.

The dietary supplements include ‘ShedFat Maxx capsule’, a herbal tonic and male enhancement product manufactured by ShedFat LLC, USA, and ‘Bella Diet capsules’, a herbal remedy for weight loss manufactured by Bella All Natural.

Dr Ameen Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing at the ministry and vice-chairman of the Higher Committee for Drug Pricing and Registration, said the ministry is continuously monitoring all pharmaceutical products and dietary supplements.

"The ministry will continue warning the community against using fake products, and follow the instructions provided to protect the community health".

The five circulars also included recalling ‘Labetalol Hydrochloride Injection, USP, 100 mg/20ml Vial’ manufactured by Hospira Inc, which is not registered with the ministry. This medicine has been reportedly used for treating hypertension; however, due to the existence of some cracks on the surface of the injection packages’ edges, which may result in the product being not sterilised, the manufacturing company decided to voluntarily withdraw its product, Al Amiri said.