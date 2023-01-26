MoHRE calls on companies to comply with safety guidelines during current weather conditions

By WAM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has called on private sector companies in the UAE to ensure compliance with the occupational health and safety guidelines due to current unstable weather conditions.

“The Ministry calls on companies to take necessary measures aimed at mitigating risks as well as preventive measures to avoid accidents, occupational diseases, and injuries,” MoHRE said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Ministry stressed “the need to provide a safe work environment to employees and raise awareness on the safety requirements during emergency climatic conditions.”

