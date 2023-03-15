MoHRE, GPSSA review developments related to NAFIS programme

By WAM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) held a meeting with the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) to discuss the latest developments in “NAFIS”, a programme to support Emiratis currently employed in the private sector and jobseekers.

Attendees from both sides emphasised the importance of protecting the rights of Emiratis benefiting from the NAFIS programme by ensuring entities/employers register and pay monthly contributions on behalf of their Emirati employees in a timely and proficient manner, since registering with the GPSSA is the first step to obtaining insurance benefits.

During the session, the MoHRE reviewed the applicable conditions and procedures undertaken to obtain NAFIS in support of Emiratis currently employed in the private sector.

The session shed light on the significance of establishing a digital linkage system with pension funds to ensure the registration and monthly contributions of newly hired and current Emirati employees are done on time.

It also discussed the need to implement continuous monitoring and compliance procedures to ensure that desired policy and legislation goals regulating the UAE's labour market are properly enforced, including the implementation of NAFIS programme and ensuring that support reaches those who deserve it.

Other processes also include the need to conduct surveys, and studies and prepare reports based on employment data that support decision-makers in developing beneficial systems, updates and procedures in NAFIS.

The MoHRE has partnered with pension fund authorities, including the GPSSA, to unravel any challenges that may hinder deliverables as part of the NAFIS programme, while providing appropriate solutions that result in enhancing the quality of data shared through the usage of an effective digital linkage process.

In their pursuit to support Emiratisation programmes, the MoHRE is focused on ensuring the actual number of registered Emiratis in the programme is accurate and that the number of stakeholders and jobseekers registered on the platform is constantly updated.

During the meeting, GPSSA participants already noticed a steady increase in the number of Emirati employees registered during the first few months of implementing the NAFIS programme.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.