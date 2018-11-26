MOHRE urges establishments to ensure safety of employees during bad weather

By WAM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation urged establishments to ensure the safety of their employees during their daily commute in heavy rain, intense fog and other poor weather conditions.

Its statement was part of a circular issued by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which included a range of guidelines and is part of the UAE’s keenness to guarantee the health and safety of workers.

The guidelines also highlight the necessity of following internal procedures that protect the health and safety of workers, especially during their daily commutes during severe weather conditions, as well as of considering the reasons for their late arrivals to work.

The guidelines also stress the importance of raising the awareness of workers about traffic safety on roads, and urges them to take care while driving.