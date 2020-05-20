MoI, Emiratisation Ministries: Disinfection Programme to begin from 6 PM to 6 AM in Industrial and Workers' Residential Cities as of today

By WAM

The Ministries of Interior and Human Resources and Emiratisation have clarified that the National Disinfection Programme will start two hours earlier in the industrial and Workers' Residential Cities nationwide from today, Wednesday, from 6 PM to 6 AM.

In a statement, the two ministries called upon the public to avoid leaving their homes during the implementation of the programme except in cases of necessity as part of the preventative and precautionary measures taken by the concerned national authorities to limit the spread of COVID-19.

