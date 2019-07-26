MoID gives documents of home ownership to 240 citizens

By Wam

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development visited the homes of 240 senior citizens eligible to own government-funded homes and handed over documents to complete all transactions immediately, as part of a newly launched initiative 'Happiness Car'.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this initiative is aligned with the UAE’s national policy and the plan of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development to care for senior citizens and ensure their happiness and wellbeing.

Ibtisam Mohammed Al Ghoais Al Suwaidi, Director of the Housing Department at the Ministry, asserted that the initiative launched by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development last Tuesday in Al Raqayeb 2 complex in Ajman Emirate was in line with the directives of Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development. It lasted for three days during which 240 citizens were handed over the documents to own their homes at the event, instead of waiting for 120 days to request it through the website.

She called on citizens who had not benefited from this initiative to apply and receive the documents by downloading the ministry’s smart app on mobile phones with Android and Apple operating systems, or through the website www.moid.gov.ae.

She referred to the ministry’s keenness to provide services to the different community segments according to the most sophisticated specifications and removing the obstacles in their way. This accomplishes the ministry’s strategy to ensure that its customers are happy and satisfied with its services, and also reflects the UAE’s initiative to take first place on the global happiness index, she said.

Al Suwaidi said that the initiative reduced the time period for senior citizens owning homes as the Ministry of Infrastructure Development was striving to make everyone, especially senior citizens and people of determination, happy. This move contributes to achieving the aim of the UAE Vision 2021 and takes the lead in the global competitiveness indexes.