Mona Al Marri opens Middle East Film and Comic Con 2019

By Staff

Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri today officially opened the 2019 Middle East Film & Comic Con (www.mefcc.com), taking place from 11 to 13 April at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Following the opening, Her Excellency was taken on a tour of the eighth edition of the Middle East Film & Comic Con. Dignitaries accompanying her included HE Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) and Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA).

Her Excellency Al Marri said: "Dubai’s continued growth as a global and regional hub for trade fairs and exhibitions has been driven by its advanced infrastructure and logistics strengths. Over the last few years, Dubai has also risen as a major venue for events in the cultural and entertainment sectors. Supported by the leadership’s vision for innovation, Dubai is emerging as a magnet for talent, resources and investment in these sectors. The emirate offers a platform for creative professionals from across the world to showcase their talent, tap opportunities, share ideas and network with the industry.”

The Middle East’s biggest pop culture festival, MEFCC, features a range of fun and interactive activities to suit all members of the family. The 2019 line-up includes celebrity meet and greets, performances, cosplay, pro-gaming competitions, interactive workshops, special screenings, leading artists at Artist Alley and exclusive merchandise.

The celebrity line-up this year includes Hollywood and TV A-listers such as Zachary Levi, the star of Warner Bros’ future tentpole Shazam; UK actor Benedict Wong who starred in Marvel’s Doctor Strange as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame plus Netflix drama Marco Polo; and Iwan Rheon aka Game of Thrones super villain Ramsey Bolton.

Visitors can also see Katie Cassidy, the lead from CW’s popular series Arrow and Flash; bodybuilder extraordinaire Kai Greene aka ‘The Predator’; Canadian voice over super artist Tara Strong (voice of Timmy on The Fairly Odd Parents, Dil Pickles on Rugrats and more); Ross Marquand aka The Walking Dead’s Aaron; and Mad Men’s Paul Newman.

Other celebrities include some of the most famous international and regional cosplayers, including Alodia Gosiengfiao; Saud Al Hazzani aka Vegacosplay; Angel Lioness; and Sumi - who represented the UAE at the World Cosplay Summit Japan.