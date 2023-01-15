More than 1500 Male & Female Players to participate in Football Competition of “Dubai Schools Games Tournament”

By Emirates247

The football competition of the 3rd edition of Dubai Schools Games Tournament will be launched Monday 16th Jan. 2023 at 09:00 am.

Dubai Schools Games, the biggest of its kind in Dubai, is organized by ESM Co. in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council & under the sponsorship of LIV Digital of the Emirates NBD, and it is scheduled to be concluded on 24th June 2023.

The Tournament is held with participation of 5000 male & female students from 220 schools, who compete in 22 sports competitions.

The football competition is scheduled from 16th to 26th Jan. with participation of more than 1500 male & female players from 35 schools, representing 126 teams. Participants in this competition will compete in eight categories; these are: U 13 & U 15 categories for girls and U 10, U 11, U 12, U 13, U 14 & U 15 categories for boys. Matches of the first week will take place at Shabab Al-Ahli Club Stadium in Al-Aweer from 16th to 19th Jan. In this regard, the U 13 competition for girls will be held on Monday with participation of 16 teams, while the U 15 competition for girls is scheduled on Tuesday with participation of 14 teams.

The U 10 competition for boys will commence on Wednesday with participation of 16 teams and the U 11 competition for boys will start on Thursday with participation of 16 teams.

Al-Nasr Sports Club at Oud Maitha will host the second week’s matches from 23rd to 26th Jan. with participation of 16 teams in each category. The U 12 competition for boys is scheduled Monday 23rd Jan., while the U 13 competition for boys will kick off on Tuesday 24th Jan. and the U 14 competition for boys will commence on Wednesday 25th Jan. The U 15 competition for boys will be held on Thursday 26th Jan.

The football competition is held every day from 09:00 am to 01:00 pm. Participating teams in each age category are classified into four groups. The 1st & 2nd placed teams of each group will qualify to the quarter-final stage.

On the other hand, the cricket competition will be held on 31st Jan. & 1st Feb. and the athletics competition will be launched on 20th & 21st Feb. 2023.

The rugby competition will be organized from 27th Feb. to 2nd March. The U 13 & U 15 netball competitions are scheduled from 6th to 9th March, while the cycling competition will be launched on 11th March and the tennis competition to be held from 14th to 16th March.

