More than 64,000 worshippers attend 27th Ramadan prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

By WAM

Over 46,860 worshippers gathered at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi to perform the Taraweeh and Tahajud prayers on the night of 27th Ramadan.

The prayer halls and the yards of the iconic mosque were filled to capacity with 35,762 worshippers who performed Tahajud prayer, which was led by Imam Idrees Abkar. The Taraweeh prayer was performed by 11,043 worshippers, while Iftar meals were served to 35,900 at the mosque.

The Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Fujairah witnessed 1,304 worshippers performing Taraweeh prayer. The Tahajud prayer was performed by 5,103 worshippers.

The Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre provided a range of services and maximised the number of volunteers and organisers to ensure a comfortable experience for worshippers. Free buses were also provided to transport the worshippers to and from the mosque.