Mortality rate down 19 percent in Dubai in Q1

By Wam

Dubai's crude death rate dropped in Q1-2019 as compared to the corresponding period of 2018, with mortality down by 19 percent.

At a meeting of Dubai police high-ranking officers, led by Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Brigadier Saif Al Mazrouei attributed the fall in mortality rates in the emirate to the increasing traffic awareness campaigns being organised to promote public compliance with traffic regulations and road safety rules.

"Traffic fines fell 6 percent during Q1 as compared to the same period of 2018, particularly with regards to serious offenses which topped the major causes of fatal road injuries over the past years," added Al Mazrouei.

"Up to 26,497 people benefited from three awareness campaigns in addition 71 lectures and initiatives organised during the first three months of 2019 in the Emirate," he added.

The crude death rate indicates the number of deaths occurring during the year, per 1,000 population.