Mother of the Nation Festival returns to Abu Dhabi

Organised by The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the third edition of the Mother of the Nation Festival is set to kick off on Abu Dhabi Corniche from 22nd March to 31st March 2018, offering an exciting range of events with more than 100 workshops, performances and activities.

The Festival, which attracted more than 197,000 visitors last year, will continue to pay tribute to the living legacy and progressive vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), Motherhood and Childhood.

This year, four distinct activation zones and a commemorative Main Pavilion will embody Sheikha Fatima’s inspirational values of Empowerment, Conservation, Collaboration and Sustainability. From thrilling activities to interactive entertainment, the festival promises an unforgettable experience, bringing together guests from different cultures and generations in the spirit of progress.

Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director General of the Department and Culture – Abu Dhabi, said: "Following the success of the last two festivals, the third edition of the Mother of The Nation has been expanded in size and scale to allow the community ample opportunity to explore the dynamic set of engaging activities, workshops and performances for visitors across the emirate to participate in.

Inspired by the contributions of HH Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in building a nation defined by sustainability and innovation, the festival celebrates the empowerment and capacity for understanding granted through learning,''Ghobash added.

The festival will be held along over a kilometre of Abu Dhabi’s Corniche beach, utilising Miral’s new 600-metre beachfront leisure development A’l Bahar, which will be opened to the public for the first time for this year’s Mother of The Nation Festival.

The beach front will include an extensive selection of exhibits, performances, food and beverage offerings as well as exciting events across five distinct activity zones, alongside the refreshed #MOTN Pavilion, a returning tribute to Sheikha Fatima’s vision and values.

Each festival zone will promote a distinct concept highlighting the journey that every individual takes in developing from a playful child to a progressive adult through familial care and motherhood. This year, the five zones include the Mother of the Nation Pavilion, Happiness Zone, Progress Zone, Beach Dining and Souq..

#MOTN Pavilion A memorable tribute to the accomplishments of the Mother of the Nation, #MOTN Pavilion will provide visitors a place of reflection on the enduring legacy of HH Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.

The Pavilion is at the heart of the festival and explores the impact that Emirati women have had on the country throughout history. The showcase traces the visionary thinking of Sheikha Fatima, and how her initiatives helped shape the eminent position that UAE women enjoy in the society, economy and government today.

Visitors will be invited to find inspiration in the values and vision of HH Sheikha Fatima, whose achievements and accomplishments in service of the nation will be housed within this tremendous interactive installation through a variety of historical offerings.

This warm and inviting exhibition space is a must-visit for all attendees to the festival. Get inspired by the legacy of Her Highness, as we celebrate the Year of Zayed.

Happiness Zone Happiness Zone invites families to wander, wonder and play in a beautiful natural space. Inspired by HH Sheikha Fatima’s commitment to fostering future generations through initiatives in which they may learn and grow, this zone is filled with interactive and exciting activities from a thrilling zipline to a hike across a rickety rope. This zone is a must-visit for families and young adults.

The Progress Zone Interactive experiences and activations will engage visitors with innovative concepts, encouraging them to think beyond what can be accomplished now to what can be achieved in the future and the importance of sustainability to foster the environment around us. Promoting a progressive vision of continuous personal growth and urban development, the Progress Zone conveys a message of social responsibility for children and adults alike.

Experiences include: ALZAD Pavilion – World of Food ALZAD Pavilion: World of Food, in collaboration with Mariam bint Mohamed Al Mheiri Minister of State for Food Security , premieres at this year’s edition of the Mother of the Nation Festival. Through consciously curated experiences, it explores the impact of our nutritional choices on our bodies and the environment. It is a holistic way of thinking about food, from the role of nutrition in personal well-being to our collective responsibilities that can shape a healthy and sustainable society. This exhibition promises an enjoyable and thought-provoking discovery of food, and is suitable for visitors of all ages.

Chef Challenges Visitors can watch renowned Abu Dhabi chefs in action as they sizzle, stir and simmer ingredients, racing against the clock. And finally, the audience can taste the creations to choose a winner. This brings the journey of food full circle, from farm to plate. Chef Challenges promises to be an interactive, exciting series of cook-offs, to be enjoyed by the whole family.

Seed & Plant Unearth the secrets of growing your own food at Seed & Plant. This spacious greenhouse welcomes families to plant seeds, paint pots, and harvest nutritious produce. With activities for all ages, Seed & Plant is designed to be a zone of positive association with a healthy, balanced diet.

Wonder Walk Wonder Walk is a natural walkway connecting different areas of the festival. This tree-lined path along the Corniche is transformed into an artistic promenade, with engaging installations, larger-than-life sculptures and 3D floor paintings. Performances by talented street musicians and live artists add to the inspiring atmosphere. The Wonder Walk is designed to be a zone of creative interaction for visitors of all ages. It is a reminder of the simple joy of ambling leisurely in nature and discovering beauty along the way.

Beach Dining Beach Dining Zone’s restaurants, food trucks and stalls will provide visitors with their food and beverage offerings for the duration of the festival. Visitors to these zones located throughout the festival grounds, will be met with a line-up of over 60 mouth-watering dining options and cosy seating arrangements by the beachfront, fostering a relaxing atmosphere to experience and enjoy alongside families and friends.

Souq Zone Uniting international cultures with the quintessential urban experience, the Souq will offer visitors a unique retail experience inspired by the rich heritage and cultural exchange the UAE is now renowned for worldwide. This zone will feature dozens of local traditional and contemporary retailers, all while providing beautiful sights of artistic and creative achievement in jewellery making, pop-up culture and much more. The Souq Café will be a central space made of natural wood elements and designed as a tribute to the sea, serving a full menu of food offerings, the perfect setting for conversations with loved ones.