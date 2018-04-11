Mother suffering from life threatening condition has baby delivered safely in Abu Dhabi

A 40 year-old Emirati mother from Sharjah, suffering from a high risk pregnancy was given a life-saving operation by doctors lead by Dr. Sausan AbdulRahman, Consultant OB-Gyne at Burjeel Hospital after she developed a serious medical condition recently.

Rana Salman Al Showmali, the mother of five boys all delivered via C-section, ran into complications with the birth of her sixth child – a little baby girl - after she developed a life threatening condition called placenta accrete. This rare condition occurs when blood vessels and other parts of the placenta grow too deeply into the uterine wall. Whilst typically the placenta detaches from the uterine wall after childbirth, in cases of placenta accreta, part or all of the placenta remains firmly attaches to the wall, which puts the mother and the child, the only girl on five boys in great danger.

After her case was refused to be taken by hospitals in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi, the desperate mother found sanctity with experts at Burjeel Hospital who were quick to respond to the urgency of her case.

A team of expert Surgeons at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi lead by Dr. Sausan Abdul Rahman, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology, performed a high risk surgery allowing the baby to be born after eight months of pregnancy. Specialists successfully treated the mother during a highly complex operation where the patient required eight pints of blood following heavy bleeding.

"With Mrs Showmali’s five other children all being delivered by C-Section, we were concerned for any health repercussions that may have arose," said Dr. Sausan Abdul Rahman, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology, of Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

"Typically, patients who have had several of these operations face a higher risk of developing complications, so the safety of the baby and the mother naturally remained our absolute focus. The surgery itself was very complicated as the low-lying placenta had invaded the uterus. The patient was also suffering from heavy bleeding so our world-class medical team wasted no time in treating the patient successfully.

"Now both the mother and child have shown a remarkable recovery, with the baby and mother now both healthy and doing well. After what could have been a very different outcome, the Mrs Showmali can now enjoy parenthood, with the latest addition to her growing family delivered safely," she added.

Following the surgery, the little baby girl was then attended by Burjeel Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), with both mother and the infant being kept under careful observation at the hospital until specialists were assured that they had recovered properly.