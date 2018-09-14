Motorists urged to exercise maximum caution near schools

By Wam

Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, have urged motorists to strictly comply with traffic rules and regulations and to ensure student safety.

Lt. Col. Ahmad Khadem Al Qubaisi, Head of Traffic Control Department, has affirmed that fines levied on offenders aim to ensure maximum driving discipline and alter negative driving behaviors within school neighborhoods as part of the ADP strategic priority to maintain road safety.

Al-Qubaisi called on drivers to comply with traffic laws and avoid recurrence of offensives that augment traffic black points.