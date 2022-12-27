Mubadala Health partners with Abu Dhabi Pension Fund to provide free healthcare services for pensioners

By Emirates24/7

Mubadala Health has signed a partnership agreement with Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF) to provide exclusive healthcare services to ADPF-registered pensioners. The agreement will result in the implementation of a personal health programme for pensioners. All new pensioners will be immediately enrolled in the programme. The agreement will enhance cooperation between the two parties, in line with Mubadala Health’s mission to achieve the highest levels of health and quality of life for the Abu Dhabi community. The agreement will also expand the social benefits offered to pensioners.

As part of the agreement, Mubadala Health’s network of healthcare facilities will provide healthcare services to pensioners through the newly launched Health is Wealth programme. The first level, is designed to encourage pensioners under the age of 60 to receive early screening, prevention, and treatment of chronic diseases, with a particular emphasis on adopting healthy habits and lifestyles to prevent and mitigate common conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer. The second level will focus on healthy aging for pensioners older than 60 through the management and prevention of age-related degenerative disorders, such as general exhaustion, physical weakness, cardiovascular illness, and cognitive impairment.

Under the terms of this agreement, the personal health programme will provide all pensioners with comprehensive annual check-ups at Mubadala Health's healthcare facilities, as well as treatments and follow-ups. All pensioners and ADPF employees will have access to exclusive deals and discounts on multi-specialty health check-ups, other paid services, and virtual and in-person healthcare events through this programme.

Pensioners can book appointments with Mubadala Health’s network exclusively and take advantage of the personal health programme through the toll-free number, 800204. This includes Amana Healthcare, Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Healthpoint, Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Khalaf Abdulla Rahma Al Hammadi, Director General, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund​, affirmed ADPF’s interest to expand its successful partnerships, given that Mubadala Health is one of the most important strategic partners, and able to play a key role in providing the best services to registered citizens covered by the Fund. He pointed out the ADPF’s commitment to increasing social services and benefits for registered citizens, to enhance their experience and provide exceptional and proactive services. These services are in line with the directives of the wise leadership to provide all means of support to citizens and to secure the health and well-being of senior citizens, more specifically.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Health, said: “We take great pride in our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, which allows us to serve an especially valuable demographic of the population in Abu Dhabi. This partnership will provide access to our integrated full suite of world-class healthcare services and will provide medical care tailored to the requirements of this segment.”

