Mubadala partners with 2019 UAE Tour to engage young people in cycling

By Wam

Mubadala Investment Company, has signed a partnership agreement with the 2019 UAE Tour to support the only WorldTour race in the Middle East, scheduled to take place from 24th February to 2nd March 2019.

This is the first year the Dubai and Abu Dhabi Tour have joined forces to create the combined UAE edition, organized by Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Sports Councils. Marking an important expansion of the race, Mubadala will be the ‘Official Stage Winner’ partner of the 2019 UAE Tour.

The race covers a total distance of 1,090km with a significant elevation gain of around 4,500 meters, and includes seven stages starting in Abu Dhabi, moving to a mountain stage in Al Ain’s Jebel Hafeet, through to Dubai’s Hatta Dam, Sharjah’s Khor Fakkan, Ajman’s Jebel Jais and back to Dubai for the final stage.

Commenting on the partnership, Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), said: "I’m delighted in Mubadala’s involvement in the inaugural edition of the UAE Tour as a top sponsor. I remember Mubadala as one of the first major organizations to believe in the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s vision for cycling."

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer, Mubadala, commented: "We are delighted to be part of the 2019 UAE Tour. Over the years it has become a prestigious race in the cycling world and has helped build the interest and participation of the sport here in the Emirates. This year’s Tour is set to be even bigger and we look forward to playing our part in showcasing a number of UAE landmarks to the world."

Mubadala’s partnership also includes presenting the ‘UAE Tour Challenge’, an updated format for amateur riders in the community consisting of four stages scheduled between January and March. The amateurs can follow in the footsteps of their favorite riders as they compete on the same course as the professionals, including Abu Dhabi’s Al Hudayriat Island, Al Ain, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

In addition, Mubadala will also present the ‘UAE Tour Educational Project’, consisting of an hour-long workshop created exclusively for students aged between 8 and 12 years old from UAE schools. The program focuses on familiarizing young people with the history of the bicycle, the health benefits of cycling and key road safety skills.