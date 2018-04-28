Multi-lane tunnel to open in Dubai on Thursday

A tunnel on both sides of Sheikh Rashid Street (Al Garhoud and Mina Rashid) comprising four lanes in each direction is set to open in Dubai Thursday, May 3rd, according to Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Improving the traffic flow on Sheikh Rashid Street, this tunnel is part of the Improvement of Sheikh Rashid and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Streets Intersection Project.

Early February this year, RTA opened two major bridges, one on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street comprising two lanes in each direction, and the other was a one-lane bridge stretching from Zabeel Street to the direction of Sheikh Rashid Street. The opening of the two bridges had eased the traffic heading to Al Karama, and the World Trade Center junction in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road.

"The project is located at the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Street leading to Al Shandagha northward, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street leading to the intersection with Al Kuwait Street. The project is part of RTA’s master plan for the improvement of roads, bridges, crossings and underpasses to accommodate the growing traffic volumes, and ease the traffic movement in all parts of Dubai Emirate. It is also part of the overall efforts to implement RTA’s strategic plan for upgrading roads and transport infrastructure in Dubai. The objective is to develop integrated solutions of roads and marine network that are safe for users, and capable of matching the development plans and demographic growth and encouraging the development and investment in the Emirate," explained Al Tayer.

"The development includes the construction of two bridges on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street comprising two lanes in each direction to ease the traffic flow from the Trade Center R/A to the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Al Kuwait Street and vice versa. It also includes the construction of another single-lane ramp stretching from Zabeel Street and heading to Sheikh Rashid Street.

"It also entails the construction of a tunnel of four lanes in each direction on the Sheikh Rashid Street in the direction of the intersection with Al Mankhool Street, and a signalised junction under the bridge to provide free turns from main roads to subsidiary roads. It also includes lighting, pavement, irrigation, sewage, storm-water drainage works as well as the shifting and protecting utility lines such as electricity, water and telecommunication," added Al Tayer.