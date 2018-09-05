Musanada announces 51% completion of Al Faya, Razeen, Al Quaa Road

By Wam

Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, has announced that 51% of the AED388-million Al Faya, Razeen, Al Quaa Road Development project, is now complete.

Out of 140KM being the total length of the road, there is a dual 15-KM section starting from the Truck road (Abu Dhabi – Al Ain E30) interchange, followed by a single 125KM-long and 13.5M-wide section to the end of the road. The company plans to hand over the project to the Department of Transport, DoT, towards the end of the third quarter of 2019.

"Although faced with certain difficulties at the beginning which were successfully overcome in collaboration with the government entities supporting the project, Musanada has completed all the construction work related to the section in Al Ain region, and it has been recently opened and is being currently used by residents of that region," said Musanada’s Roads and Infrastructure Executive Director, Saleh Al Mazrouei.

He indicated that the project comprised improving and enhancing the efficiency of the existing road to serve for a longer period in line with the recent quality and traffic safety requirements, besides widening the existing road to become a 13.5m-wide road with two lanes each is 3.75m wide and 3m-wide shoulders together with convenient lay-bys in line with modern road specifications. Furthermore, the project encompassed construction of roundabouts, sidewalks, lay-bys, lighting systems and stray animal fences.

The project work also includes repositioning and organising the services along the whole road so that it will cater for all the services required in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain regions, besides installing steel barriers to serve traffic safety, construction of stormwater drainage networks along the road, installing of road signs and markings, besides guiding and warning signboards in line with latest specifications applicable in the UAE, the GCC and in the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain regions.

He affirmed Musanada’s commitment to best green and sustainability standards by implementing best practices to preserve natural resources and protect the environment, as the project will be supplied with lighting that will reduce energy consumption.

Al Mazrouei explained that, following receipt of the project’s final designs, Musanada, through coordination with several government entities, managed to obtain - in a record time - the necessary approvals to lay telecommunication, electricity and fiber optic networks, besides overcoming the challenge to deal with two geographical areas at the same time (i.e. Abu Dhabi along 88KM and Al Ain along 52KM).

He emphasised that the project will significantly help upgrade the existing road, connecting Abu Dhabi city to the southern parts of the Emirate such as Al Quaa and Al Wagan, and will help achieve a smooth traffic movement and improve road safety to users.

Faisal Ahmad Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Main Roads Division at DoT said, "The project will enhance movement and communication between residents of Al Quaa, Al Wagan and the remaining areas to the south of Al Ain city with Abu Dhabi region. It will further facilitate movement of owners of hundreds of the farms stretching along the road to Al Ain and Abu Dhabi regions as well as to government entities situated at the area."

"The project forms part of DoT’s efforts, in cooperation with Musanada, to realise the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide high quality infrastructure that meets the needs of individuals and the community, in line with best international standards and under close follow up by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," he explained.

The upgrade of the Al Faya – Razeen – Al Quaa road comes amid the efforts envisaged to meet the service and utility needs of south-eastern region residents in line with highest safety and security standards, provide integrated transport solutions and deploy environment-friendly technologies and solutions.

This project also represents an important part of the strategic road network that interconnects between cities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, providing advanced services while maintaining international engineering standards and specifications and observing road safety and security.

Al Suwaidi added that construction of the Al Faya – Razeen – Al Quaa carriageway, connecting from the interchange with the Truck Road in Abu Dhabi on the west to the interchange with E95 road in Al Ain to the east is one of the most vital routes in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, as it links Abu Dhabi region to the southern part of the Al Ain region, covering large areas along it.