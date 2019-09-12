Musanada begins construction of 6 school projects worth over AED1 billion

By WAM

The Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, has revealed that it has, in collaboration with the Department of Education and Knowledge, ADEK, begun the construction of six schools through projects across Bani Yas, Al Rahba, Al Riyadh, Al Dhaher, Al Bahia and Shiab Al Ashkhar at the total cost of more than AED1 billion.

The execution of these projects is part of Musanada’s efforts to realise the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, towards delivering projects that offer a stimulating educational environment to both students and teachers.

Musanada said that with the construction of educational projects in general, it is keen on observing eco-sustainability requirements and preserving multiple energy sources.

It added that all new schools will deploy the latest electromechanical systems, including air conditioning and firefighting systems, in line with the ADEK’s design manual and requirements, following the regulations and requirements of the authorities concerned. This is in addition to compliance with international standards, as well as Musanada’s project management system, which embeds quality control standards and adheres to the implementation of occupational safety and health standards without compromising the environment.

It further stated that the construction of these projects, within the context of the Abu Dhabi Future Schools Programme, conforms with the best practices, from the design of the classrooms and multipurpose halls to the provision of an appropriate and attractive educational environment to cater to the needs of future generations.

On the other hand, the ADEK said it was keen on providing an exemplary educational environment through the construction of modern schools equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and tools to support the educational process in Abu Dhabi.

It indicated that the designs of future schools could instil the concepts of creativity and innovation in students, enhancing their skills and talent and allowing them to practice various activities in line with modern curricula that are based on critical thinking and analysis.