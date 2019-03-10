Musanada delivers two Dh229.7m road projects

By Wam

Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, has delivered two AED229.7 million internal road and infrastructure projects over an area of 1.2 million square metres at Mohammed Bin Zayed city in collaboration with Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

The company revealed that the work is 100 percent complete of the first project related to Sectors ME (3 to 4) (Area H) Contract H1, and that the work is 98 percent complete of the second project related to Sectors ME (4 to 5) (Area H) Contract H2. A total of 1,108 workers are engaged in the two projects.

Musanada affirmed that execution of these projects forms part of Musanada’s efforts to realise the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan towards providing high quality infrastructure that meets the needs of individuals and the community at large in line with best international standards, with the aim to improve the standard of living, enhance the sustainable development process and ensure happiness and well-being of the community.

These projects receive the attention and close follow up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In execution of these projects, Musanada also assured that it has met eco sustainability requirements in line with highest international standards by implementing best practices for preserving natural resources, protecting the environment and reducing energy consumption.

The company indicated that these projects are executed as part of Abu Dhabi Plan, improving the quality of delivered services, and establishing sound infrastructure that supports the local economy and enhances the comprehensive and sustainable economic development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The first project, with a total value of approximately AED121.9 million, relating to Sectors ME (3 to 4) (Area H) Contract H1, is executed over an area of 624 thousand square metres which includes an area of 172.8 thousand square metres across 96 residential plots.

As for the second project related to Sectors ME (4 to 5) (Area H) Contract H2, the total value is AED107.8 million, and is executed over an area of 569 thousand square metres which includes an area of 284.4 thousand square metres across 158 residential plots.