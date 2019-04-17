Musanada: Dh58m Al Aryam Bridge Interchange completed

By Wam

Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, has announced that the nearly AED58 million Al Aryam Bridge Interchange project on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed international highway has been completed in cooperation with the Department of Transport, DoT, in Abu Dhabi.

Considered as one of the vital projects that aim to develop and improve the main road network in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, this project connects Al Aryam island located 60km from Abu Dhabi city to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed international highway, facilitating inbound and outbound traffic at all directions.

Musanada assured that "approximately 450 engineers and workers were engaged in execution of this project to construct a main bridge, a utility bridge beside entrances and exits off the bridge, in addition to a surface water sewer network and its accessories, install traffic signs and road signs and supply LED street lighting for the bridge and its entrances and exits, which will help reduce energy consumption by approximately 41 percent at a minimum."

Musanada added that this project is the only link connecting Al Aryam island to Sheikh Zayed highway serving Al Aryam island and users of Sheikh Khalifa highway heading to the island, which will facilitate the movement of the visitors at all directions.

The project also involved maintenance of the 12.2 km main road connecting Al Aryam island to the new bridge and provision of traffic safety means such as road markings, traffic signs, ground reflective signs, etc. to ensure safe traffic along the road.

The Department of Transport noted that execution of road projects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi forms part of the efforts to realise the vision of the UAE's rational leadership, in line with the comprehensive development plan agreed for Abu Dhabi and its suburbs.