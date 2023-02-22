Museum of the Future Hosts 1,000 Children of Determination in Commemoration of its One-Year Anniversary

By Emirates247

The Museum of the Future welcomed over 1000 children of determination along with their family members and caregivers as part of an exclusive visit in celebration of the museum’s first anniversary.

The children enjoyed an exclusive tour of the museum’s various exhibits including the ‘Future Heroes’ floor which is designed for children under the age of ten. The exhibit encourages them to discover the world through a range of recreational activities centred around future-proof skills including curiosity, creativity, confidence, communication, and collaboration. In addition, the children and their companions were given the chance to learn more about the museum’s other exhibits including OSS Hope, The Heal Institute, Al Waha, and the ‘Tomorrow Today’ exhibition.

Commenting on the visit, Majed Al Mansoori, Deputy Executive Director at the Museum of the Future said, “Our distinguished visitors were able to learn about all the unique experiences that shed light on endless possibilities revolving around the future. We were delighted to see their enthusiasm and joy as they explored various technologies, innovations and future opportunities that are showcased throughout the Museum of the Future’s various exhibits.”

Since its inauguration, the Museum of the Future has welcomed over a million visitors from 163 countries across the world, during its first year of operations since officially opening on 22 February 2022, and has hosted more than 180 local and global activations, events, conferences and forums that cover various future-specific sectors.

In addition, more than 1,000 international dignitaries, ministers, officials and experts visited the museum throughout the past year, including around 20 heads of government and official delegations from South Korea, Estonia, Luxembourg, China, Greece, Hong Kong, Thailand, Rwanda and Mauritius, among others.

About Museum of the Future:

The Museum of the Future is the first museum of its kind. Built to transform the very perception of the future as we know it, the unique structure has become home to several immersive future environments that aim to position visitors in an empowering version of the future. Through distinctive themes, it elicits a world we thought we could only experience 50 years from now. Visitors become active participants in an expansive experience that taps into all five senses. By meaningfully merging aspects of science, technology and spirituality, MOTF inspires humanity to re-imagine the future and all its possibilities.

One of the most complex and ambitious projects ever executed, with an instantly iconic inimitable exterior. Rising 77 metres above the ground and comprising 1,024 unique stainless steel composite panels, the façade is adorned in Arabic calligraphy, displaying three quotes from poems written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.

