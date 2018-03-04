'My Old House' return with explorations of ancient buildings in Al Ain

As part of the ongoing of Al Ain Cultural Programme, Al Ain National Museum and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, will bring back the 'My Old House' tour on Thursday, 8th March, for a new exploration of the architecture of old residential buildings in the city of Al Ain.

The tour will begin at the Al Ain National Museum and take participants across various sites including Al Qubaisi House in Al Mutaredh, the Mosque of Hamad Sultan Al Darmaki, the Mosque of Abdullah bin Salem Al Darmaki, the house and Mosque of Bin Ati, and the house of Bin Badouh Al Darmaki at Al Qattara Oasis and the Al Qattara Arts Centre.

Showcasing the building styles adopted by early Emirati residents - mud brick towers and mud houses dating back to the 17th Century - will be a main focus of the tour. Using historical building techniques, the ancient buildings of Al Ain show the methods used by people at that time to adapt to nature and the climate.