'My Skills 12x12 Campaign' launched to boost advanced skill building among UAE professionals

By Wam

Under the directives and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the "My Skills 12x12" campaign was launched. The campaign is one of a series of programmes designed to implement the strategy for the Advanced Skills National Programme, adopted by the UAE Cabinet at its most recent meeting.

‘My Skills 12x12’ is one of the initiatives launched to support the National Strategy for Advanced Skills and constitutes the first step towards implementing it. It aims to train national talent and empower them to shape the future, face its challenges, and establish the UAE as a leader across all sectors. The campaign, which will take place over the course of an entire year, seeks to engrain the concept of lifelong learning in Emirati society.

Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, said: "With the strength and dedication of its people, the United Arab Emirates is steadily establishing itself as a leader in all sectors. The UAE opens doors to those who are determined to address challenges and overcome the impossible. Our wise leadership has great faith in the Emirati people’s ability to keep up with future transformations and master advanced skills to transform our challenges into opportunities."

The programme focuses on 12 different skills that are in line with future transformations and guarantee development in various vital sectors in the UAE. Advanced skills are classified along three main categories, namely, Foundational Literacies, Competencies, and Character Qualities. Additionally, there will be a fourth category covering Specialised Skills for each individual sector, which include proficiencies in 3D printing, agriculture technologies, designing and programming self-driving cars, and structural engineering, among other skills.

Throughout the campaign, every month will be dedicated to learning and developing a specific skill. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid designated Growth Mindset as the first skill to focus on in June 2019. The campaign includes numerous workshops, lectures, and training sessions; it kicked off with an introduction to the Growth Mindset skill, which targets all segments of the community and raises people’s awareness around the importance of developing oneself to keep up with all transformations taking place around the world.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi noted that the strategy for the Advanced Skills National Programme is a pivotal turning point in the UAE’s mission to train national talents and empower them to shape the future, overcome its challenges, and excel in all fields.

"‘My Skills 12x12’ campaign is a continuation of the National Strategy for Higher Education and our plans to empower our human resources," His Excellency said. "The campaign helps achieve the UAE’s plans to develop an economic engine that serves its aspirations. This objective can only be achieved through consistent and continuous development of people’s skills, and by arming them with the necessary expertise to make sound decisions and propose innovative solutions to various national issues."

"The upcoming phase will see us work hand in hand with our partners across all federal and local government entities to promote advanced skills and establish a lifelong learning culture in Emirati society," Al Falasi added, noting that a study was conducted in collaboration with numerous government entities, more than 70 international institutions, and the private sector in the UAE. The study determined 12 main skills that the generation of the future must learn in order to drive their personal development and ensure their competitiveness in the job market.

The 12 skills on the list are: Scientific literacy, creativity, critical thinking/problem solving, leadership, empathy, tech literacy, financial literacy, collaboration, communication, adaptability, social and cultural awareness, and growth mindset.

These skills serve to develop sectors of the future in the UAE, and increase their contribution to GDP. The sectors include: Food and agriculture, water, information and communication technology (ICT), industry, space exploration, healthcare, (sustainable) energy, the government sector, construction, wholesale and retail, tourism, transportation, and finance and insurance. Furthermore, the study determined the primary methods to develop these skillsets, which cover education, culture, arts, community development, and entrepreneurship.