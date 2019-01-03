MyHome postal services extended to apartments

By Wam

MyHome services from the Emirates Post will now be available for residents living in apartments.

The services were before available exclusively to residents of a villa, which enabled mail delivery to one’s home either once or twice a week – based on subscription package.

Obaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Acting Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates Post Group, commented: "At Emirates Post, we are constantly looking to strengthen our user experience and bring efficiencies into the postal service sector by delivering happiness, convenience and anticipating the future needs of our customers. By investing in our outbound and inbound postal and logistical solutions, we will continue to provide value-added services that will support individuals as well as the operational needs of businesses."

"We aim to provide convenient solutions that improve quality of life with the introduction of MyHome service to our customers across the Emirates allowing them to receive post at their doorstep and offering an extended subscription renewal of up to three years, and we encourage all our customers to maximise on this opportunity." he added.

He further explained that the MyHome service delivers all postal items to residences once a week for an annual fee of AED 750, and if the customer wants the option of sending and receiving post twice a week, they should choose the MyHome Plus service for an additional AED 500 annual fee.