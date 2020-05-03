NAF Virtual Fitness: Stay fit at home with free professional workout videos

By Staff

New Age Fitness, the national operator of fitness facilities in the UAE and Oman, a UAE National Group has launched a nation-wide digital fitness training platform in the spirit of helping our community to stay fit and engaged during their time at home in line with the precautionary measures taken by the UAE government to avoid the spread of COVID-19.



The platform provides ‘professional and diversified’ training content developed by specialized and qualified trainers, which suits different segments of society, various age categories and the needs of the trainees.This digital platform is free for public and it enables users to resume their daily fitness training in privacy of their homes without going into public spaces.



Mohammed Khammas Al Yamahi, CEO of NAF, emphasized that this is a national responsibility, to contribute to the betterment of all our communities across the UAE, and to combat this Pandemic with all the support we provide each other, and offering this platform for free and being easily accessed by trainees at homes will urge all of society to commit to practicing sports. This will also help us all utilize our time in a better fashion whilst at home and can keep both our minds and bodies engaged.



Visit www.newagefitness.ae to register and access the classes. If you missed a class, you can view it at your convenience from the video bank.

