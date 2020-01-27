Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian Embassy's celebration of 71st Republic Day

By WAM

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, attended this evening a reception hosted by Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of the Republic of India to UAE, on the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day.

Sheikh Nahyan underlined the depth and strength of the historical ties binding the UAE and India, and the tremendous growth potential enjoyed by the two countries in light of what they have in common on various economic, cultural and social levels.

The ceremony, held in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, along with a number of senior officials, Emirati and Indian businessmen and members of the Indian community in the country.

Addressing the function, the Indian Ambassador affirmed the strong bilateral ties between the two friendly nations.

