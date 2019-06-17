Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Italian Embassy's reception on National Day

By WAM

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, attended today a reception hosted by Liborio Stellino, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The ceremony, held at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi, was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Mohammed Ali Omran Al Shamsi, Director of Diplomats Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; a number of officials; heads of Arab and foreign missions accredited to the UAE; a number of members of the Italian community in the country, and Italian businesspersons.