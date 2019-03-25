Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Pakistani embassy's celebration of National Day

By WAM

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, this evening attended a reception hosted by the Ambassador of the Republic of Pakistan to the UAE, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to mark the national day of the Asian country.

Attending the ceremony, which was held at the Intercontinental Hotel here, was a number of diplomats from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, along with heads of the Arab and diplomatic missions and Pakistani community members living in the UAE.