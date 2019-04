By Wam

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, attended today a panel discussion about a long poem from the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919 - which was penned by the great Punjabi writer Nanak Singh, who experienced the then traumatic events when he was 22 years old.

Held at NYU Abu Dhabi Institute campus, the night featured the poems translated from Punjabi into English by Navdeep Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE.