Nahyan bin Mubarak launches Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation e-library

Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and President of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, launched the First Electronic Library specialising in date palm cultivation, date production and agricultural innovation, which includes more than 220 electronic sources that contain specialised scientific books, academic journals and technical reports produced by the Award's General Secretariat.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed his appreciation for this initiative, which is part of the Award secretariat’s efforts to provide appropriate tools for distant learning through virtual platforms that enable the target groups working in the date palm cultivation sector and the production of dates and agricultural innovation at the Arab region and international level, to access all the achievements of the award and its output in thirteen years of continuous work at the national, regional and international levels.

During the launch of the electronic library: www.ekiaai.com he also added that this initiative comes in line with the changes in the current global conditions and serves the efforts of the UAE in facing the challenges of the spread of COVID 19.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary-General of the Award, indicated that the idea of the electronic library came under the guidance of Sheikh Nahyan, in line with the remote work system. The library was divided into six parts, the first part is the Winners’ Book that contains 12 books, the second part is the Yearbook, that contains 11 books, the third is the Book of Photography, and it includes 12 issues, the fourth is the published magazine of the Blessed Tree that contains 31 issues, the fifth contains various books of nine different editions and the sixth part contains media and technical reports, where 145 technical reports on all the activities and works of the award during thirteen continuous years are being presented.

This electronic library will present the entire outputs and efforts produced and supervised by the Award’s General Secretariat for thirteen years, and it is published in both Arabic and English and made available for everyone to browse easily or to download and save for all interested individuals and specialist researchers around the world.

