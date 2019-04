Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Australia Gulf Council delegation

By WAM

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, welcomed yesterday at his palace, a trade delegation from the Australia Gulf Council,AGC, led by former deputy prime minister and minister for trade, Mark Vaile, to explore prospects for increasing investments in vital areas that benefit both friendly countries and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Sheikh Mohammed bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Julie Shams, Chargé d'affaires, Australian Embassy, and Pankaj Savara, Regional Director, Middle East & North Africa, of the Western Australian Trade Office, in Dubai.