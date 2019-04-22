Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Russian Duma delegation

By WAM

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, today received a delegation from the Duma, the parliament of Russia, led by Buvaisar Hamidovich Saitiev, Member of the Russian Duma, who coordinates the State Duma’s work with the Federal National Council, FNC.

During the meeting, which took place in Sheikh Nahyan’s palace, both sides discussed the relations between the UAE and Russia, and ways of promoting their bilateral cooperation, especially their parliamentary ties.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the importance of strengthening the overall cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Yury Vidaka, Charge D'affaires at the Russian Embassy in the UAE.