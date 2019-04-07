Nahyan bin Mubarak visits World Art Dubai 2019

By WAM

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, visited on Saturday the World Art Dubai 2019 that concluded today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sheikh Nahyan was briefed about innovations of genuine artworks, which included original works of contemporary art, paintings, sculptures, photographs, arts, art and other artworks.

The exhibition is the largest art event in the Middle East offering artworks at affordable prices.

Over 3,000 artworks from artists hailing from over 30 countries are on display at the event.