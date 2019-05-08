Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Zayed Educational Complex

By Wam

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, visited the Zayed Educational Complex, a branch of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, ACTVET.

The complex is home to the Applied Technology High School and the Abu Dhabi branch of the Technical High School for Girls.

During his visit, Sheikh Nahyan, accompanied by Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of ACTVET, and Rashida Nashef, Director of the Applied Technology and Technical High Schools, reviewed the complex’s facilities and scientific laboratories and witnessed a science exhibition for students and specialist workshops on electricity. He also joined classes and took part in discussions with students, to learn about their academic courses and future ambitions.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that ACTVET is leading the overall efforts to train future workers and prepare creative thinkers in many key sectors, including space, aviation, renewable energy and petrochemicals.

He also praised the Japanese language sessions held in the classes of the complex and the keenness of the students to participate in them. He then watched the students perform a song in Japanese, which explained the meaning of tolerance.

Al Shamsi stated that the level of education enjoyed by students from both schools is the outcome of the strategy of ACTVET and its subsidiary high schools and universities, including the Applied Technology Institute, the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute, ADVETI, the Fatima College of Health Sciences, and Polytechnic Abu Dhabi.

The strategy focusses on adopting an advanced and flexible curriculum, to keep pace with the latest developments and achieve sustainability, he added.